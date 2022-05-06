Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.65.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$11.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.72. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

