AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Cooke & Bieler LP’s 4th Largest Position

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.84% of AerCap worth $335,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.16. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AER. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

