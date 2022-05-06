AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
AES traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.
About AES (Get Rating)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
