AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

AES traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

