Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $684.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Earnings History for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

