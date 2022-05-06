Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

AFYA traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $13.24. 8,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,470. Afya has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Afya by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

