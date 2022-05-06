Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.00) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

