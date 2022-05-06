Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

AGRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,610 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

