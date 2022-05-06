Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 2,872,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,767,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.10 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of £195.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.33.

About Agronomics (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

