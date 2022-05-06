Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.18

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $16.93. Air Canada shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 34,776 shares changing hands.

ACDVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 39.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,230.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

