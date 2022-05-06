Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$25.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.47.

TSE AC opened at C$22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

