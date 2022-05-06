Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

