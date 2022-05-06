Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

ABNB traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,323,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,386. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.60.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.