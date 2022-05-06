Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.66 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32-5.44 EPS.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. 97,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,877. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

