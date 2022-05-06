Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.00.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$36.90 during trading on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

