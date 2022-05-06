Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.00.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$36.90 during trading on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

