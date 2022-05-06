Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $121.29 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

