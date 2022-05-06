Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.18. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,149. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

