Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Shares of ALG traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.90. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,149. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $121.29 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

