Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.
Shares of ALG traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.90. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,149. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $121.29 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.
