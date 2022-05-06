Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.64

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.64 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 123.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

