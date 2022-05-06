Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,158 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.05. 10,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,303. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $72.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

