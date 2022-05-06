Alchemix (ALCX) Hits One Day Volume of $5.28 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.46 or 0.00162115 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $74.95 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,057.81 or 0.99984355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00029733 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,508,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,923 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

