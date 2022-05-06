Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.94. 406,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 155.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

