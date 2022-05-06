Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,219 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $1,091,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $7,208,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $176.68. 727,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,833. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

