Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.10. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 2,056 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

