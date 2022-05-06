Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.15.
Shares of ALGS stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
