Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

UPST stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.89. 7,895,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,396,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.07.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

