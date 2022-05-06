ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,129.00

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 41.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 66.7% against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $284,401.88 and $34,129.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00029869 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

