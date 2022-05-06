Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.39). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

