Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.40 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.81 EPS.

Y traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $834.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,316. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $782.68 and its 200 day moving average is $710.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alleghany by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

