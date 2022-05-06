Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $30,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 796 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HPQ opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.