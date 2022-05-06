Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $39,000 Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

