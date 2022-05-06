Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

