Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

