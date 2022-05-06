Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $208.17 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

