Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.