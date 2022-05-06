Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $26.07 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $402.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Allied Motion Technologies (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.