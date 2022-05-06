Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.25 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

