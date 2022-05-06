Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 55,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.