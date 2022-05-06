Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.20, but opened at $41.26. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 8,920 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $989.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

