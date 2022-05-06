Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.17

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 3527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

DRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

