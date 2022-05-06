Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $115.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,330.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,614.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,755.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.