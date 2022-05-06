Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. 1,982,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,614.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,755.24.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

