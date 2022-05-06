AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,258 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 300.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

