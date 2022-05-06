AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.27. 7,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,291. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

