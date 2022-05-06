AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 9,402 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 242.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after acquiring an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,159,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. 33,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,576. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.89.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

