AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 387.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.72. 3,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.