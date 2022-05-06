AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.53. 10,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,342. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.24.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

