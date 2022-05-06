AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6,802.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,597 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

