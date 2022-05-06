AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 586.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

