AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 80,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.