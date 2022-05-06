AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 315,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

AMAT stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. 60,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

